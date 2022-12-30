Who's Playing

NC State @ Clemson

Current Records: NC State 11-3; Clemson 10-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Clemson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson won both of their matches against NC State last season (70-65 and 70-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but last week Clemson proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Clemson in a 79-66 win over Georgia Tech. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: center PJ Hall (25), guard Chase Hunter (14), forward Hunter Tyson (14), and guard Brevin Galloway (14).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Wolfpack in a 76-64 victory over the Louisville Cardinals last Thursday. Guard Jack Clark and forward DJ Burns were among the main playmakers for NC State as the former had 14 points and six assists along with eight rebounds and the latter had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 10-3 and NC State to 11-3. Last Wednesday Clemson relied heavily on PJ Hall, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. It will be up to NC State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won seven out of their last 12 games against NC State.