Clemson vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, best predictions from expert on 42-27 run

The No. 9-seeded Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 8-seeded NC State Wolfpack in the second round of the 2019 ACC Tournament on Wednesday at noon ET. Both teams are on the bubble according to CBS Sports bracketology guru Jerry Palm's latest projections, with Clemson listed as one of the last four teams in and NC State needing lots of help to make the NCAA Tournament bracket. Given the drama of the last meeting between these two teams, a 69-67 NC State win, it should be an intense battle at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Tigers are favored by 1.5 in the latest Clemson vs. NC State odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 143.5, up from an open of 140.

Nagel knows that NC State will be looking to recapture the magic of its late-January win over Clemson. The Wolfpack hit big shots down the stretch, including a Braxton Beverly 3-pointer as time expired to win 69-67. The Wolfpack have been a streaky shooting team all season, hitting 36.1 percent of their 3-point attempts for the season. They're 9-1 in games where they hit at least 10 shots from beyond the arc.

But just because the Wolfpack can shoot doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. NC State spread in the 2019 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Tigers shot the ball better from the field (49 percent to 44.4 percent), out-rebounded NC State on both ends of the floor (33-26), and held a six-point lead with just 30 seconds left before falling down the stretch earlier this season. And Clemson has hunkered down defensively, while NC State infamously scored 24 points against Virginia Tech in February.

Look for a Clemson squad that has held its last five opponents to 37.3 percent shooting to attack NC State's guards and take them out of their flow. And NC State isn't likely to have the luxury of another lackluster 5-for-17 shooting night from Clemson's leading scorer, Marcquise Reed, again.

