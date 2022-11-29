Who's Playing

Penn State @ Clemson

Current Records: Penn State 6-1; Clemson 5-2

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Clemson beat the California Golden Bears 67-59 this past Saturday. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: guard Chase Hunter (14), forward Hunter Tyson (14), guard Brevin Galloway (13), and center PJ Hall (10).

Meanwhile, Penn State didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards at home this past Friday as they won 70-57. Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett did his thing and had 18 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds.

The wins brought Clemson up to 5-2 and the Nittany Lions to 6-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers come into the game boasting the 23rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. Less enviably, Penn State is worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.