Who's Playing

Penn State @ Clemson

Current Records: Penn State 6-1; Clemson 5-2

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET. Clemson is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers beat the California Golden Bears 67-59 this past Saturday. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: guard Chase Hunter (14), forward Hunter Tyson (14), guard Brevin Galloway (13), and center PJ Hall (10).

Meanwhile, Penn State had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Friday, taking their contest 70-57. It was another big night for Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett, who had 18 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Clemson is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

The Tigers are now 5-2 while the Nittany Lions sit at 6-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Clemson ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.3 on average. Less enviably, Penn State is 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.