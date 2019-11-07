Clemson vs. Presbyterian odds: 2019 CBB picks, November 7 predictions from advanced simulation

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. Presbyterian odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Presbyterian is 0-10 against the spread in its last 10 games against ACC teams, while Clemson is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games. Before entering any Presbyterian vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Clemson was 19-13 last season and is coming off of a 67-60 loss against Virginia Tech. Guard John Newman III scored 15 points for the Tigers, forward Aamir Simms scored 12, Al-Amir Dawes had 11 and Tevin Mack added 10 points in the loss. Clemson only got five points from its bench and shot 34.4 percent from the field.

Presbyterian is opening its season against Clemson on Thursday after going 20-16 overall and 9-7 last season in the Big South. The Blue Hose are led by sophomore forward Cory Hightower, the only returning starter who averaged 9.5 points and a team-bat 6.3 rebounds per game.

Presbyterian and Clemson last met in December of 2015, with the Tigers winning 69-41. The total has gone under in six of Presbyterian's last nine games, and in four of the Blue Hose's last five road games. Clemson has never lost to Presbyterian, which is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games as an underdog. The total has gone under in five of Clemson's last six games, and the Tigers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games. Clemson is also on a six-game winning streak against Big South opponents, but is 1-7 against the spread in its last seven November games.

