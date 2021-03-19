A 2021 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region battle is on tap Friday between the 10th-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the seventh-seeded Clemson Tigers at 9:20 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Rutgers is 15-11 overall, while Clemson is 16-7 overall. The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss. The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven neutral-site games. The winner advances to a second-round game against No. 2 seed Houston or No. 15 seed Cleveland State.

The Scarlet Knights are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. Clemson odds, and the over-under is set at 125.5 points. Before you make any Clemson vs. Rutgers picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Clemson in the NCAA Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Clemson vs. Rutgers:

Clemson vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -1.5

Clemson vs. Rutgers over-under: 125.5 points

Clemson vs. Rutgers money line: RUT -130, CLEM +110

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

CLEM: The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread loss.

Why Clemson can cover

The seventh-seeded Tigers (16-7) are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years under coach Brad Brownell. The last time Clemson made the NCAA Tournament, in 2018, it advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Kansas. Clemson won six of its last eight games, but lost to No. 13 seed Miami (Fla.) in its Atlantic Coast Conference tournament opener.

Clemson is led by Aamir Simms, who led the Tigers this season in scoring (13.3), rebounding (6.2) and assists (2.7). A second-team All-ACC pick, Simms has 15 double-figure scoring games this season, including three games with at least 20 points. Hunter Tyson averages 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds, and is shooting a career-best 41.7 percent from deep.

Why Rutgers can cover

The 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-11) return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years. That was the longest March Madness drought among all Power 5 teams. Rutgers' schedule was rated the seventh-toughest in the nation, according to KenPom.

Ron Harper Jr. tallied seven 20-point games en route to leading Rutgers with a 15.4 scoring average. Jacob Young (14.4 ppg) and Geo Baker (10.1 ppg), and Myles Johnson (8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds per game) share the load.

