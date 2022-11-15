Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Clemson

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 1-1; Clemson 1-1

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Spartans took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils this past Friday, falling 84-38. Trae Broadnax had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Clemson lost 60-58 to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Friday on a last-minute half-court bomb from USC's guard Chico Carter Jr. with 0:01 remaining. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Tigers had been the slight favorite coming in. They got double-digit scores from four players: PJ Hall (15), guard Chase Hunter (13), guard Brevin Galloway (13), and forward Hunter Tyson (10).

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.