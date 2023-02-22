The Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are 19-8 overall and 13-1 at home, while Syracuse is 16-11 overall and 5-4 on the road. Clemson is currently fourth in the ACC with an 11-5 record despite losing four of five. The Tigers are fighting hard to hold on to a top-four spot and the double-bye in the ACC Tournament that comes with it. Meanwhile, Syracuse currently ranks seventh in the ACC with a 9-7 mark in league play.

The Tigers are favored by 5 points in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 146. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse:

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -5

Clemson vs. Syracuse over/under: 146 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -210, Syracuse +175

Clemson vs. Syracuse picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 83-73. The losing side was boosted by center PJ Hall, who had 28 points along with eight boards. Brevin Galloway (16), Chase Hunter (15) and Hunter Tyson (12) all reached double-figures in scoring as well.

Hall and Tyson give Clemson an imposing frontcourt and they can also pull defenders away from the rim when needed. Hall is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.7% from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Tyson is averaging 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds, while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Orange as they lost 77-55 to the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. A silver lining for Syracuse was the play of guard Joseph Girard III, who had 21 points. The fourth-year starter for Jim Boeheim is averaging 17.0 points per game and is currently 19th in Syracuse history for scoring with a chance to move into the top 15 by year's end.

Prior to the loss against Duke, Syracuse had won its previous three games while limiting opponents to 41.7% shooting from the floor or less in all three contests. The Orange will need to get back to playing that level of defense after allowing Duke to shoot 54.5% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line.

How to make Syracuse vs. Clemson picks

The model has simulated Clemson vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 71-42 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.