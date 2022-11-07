Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Clemson

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Littlejohn Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for The Citadel (13-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Clemson was on the positive side of .500 (17-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Bulldogs will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.