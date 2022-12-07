Who's Playing

Towson @ Clemson

Current Records: Towson 8-1; Clemson 7-2

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will play host again and welcome the Towson Tigers to Littlejohn Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. Clemson is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Everything went Clemson's way against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week as they made off with a 77-57 win. Clemson got double-digit scores from five players: center PJ Hall (21), forward Hunter Tyson (15), guard Brevin Galloway (14), guard Alex Hemenway (12), and guard Chase Hunter (11).

Meanwhile, Towson bagged a 74-64 victory over the LIU Sharks last Friday.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Towson has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 7-2 and Towson to 8-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.