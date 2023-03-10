The Clemson Tigers and the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in a 2023 ACC Tournament semifinal matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. Virginia is 24-6 overall and finished ACC regular-season play with a 15-5 conference record, while Clemson is 23-9 overall and went 14-6 in the ACC. Virginia has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between these two programs, including a 7-point win as 6.5-point favorites on Feb. 28.

Clemson vs. Virginia spread: Clemson +3

Clemson vs. Virginia over-under: 126 points

Clemson vs. Virginia money line: Clemson +140, Virginia -165

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia had little difficulty in its quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Thursday, defeating the Tar Heels by a 68-59 score. Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Reece Beekman had a complete stat line with 15 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds.

As is the case with most Tony Bennett-coached teams, these Cavaliers excel on the defensive end of the floor. Virginia allows the eighth-fewest points per game in the country thanks to an efficient offense that doesn't give extra possessions to the opponent. Virginia averages just 8.5 turnovers per game which is the fewest among 363 Division I college basketball teams.

What you need to know about Clemson

Clemson won its quarterfinal matchup in blowout fashion on Thursday as the Cavaliers knocked off NC State by 26 points. Each of Clemson's last five victories have come by at least 18 points, but there are also a pair of double-digit defeats sprinkled in over this seven game stretch. PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin each scored 15 points in the win over the Wolfpack.

Hunter Tyson logged his 16th double-double of the season in the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers boast a 14-2 record when Tyson records a double-double as the fifth-year senior secured All-ACC First-Team honors this season. But Clemson will be hoping for more production from its bench than it got the last time it faced Virginia, as the Tigers reserves were outscored 24-7 by Virginia's bench in a 64-57 loss last Tuesday.

