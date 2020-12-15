The No. 24 Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is 4-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Tigers are 5-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Clemson enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 68.0 points per game this season. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, scores 70.6 points per contest.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson spread: Virginia Tech -1.5

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson over-under: 129 points

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson money line: Virginia Tech -125; Clemson +105



What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech suffered a grim 75-55 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions last Tuesday. Forward Keve Aluma was the lone bright spot for the Hokies, finishing with eight points, 12 rebounds and one assist. For the season, Aluma is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Hokies will be confident they can secure the victory on Tuesday. That's because Virginia Tech is 6-1 in its last seven games against Clemson. The Hokies are also 4-1 in their last five games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about Clemson

Meanwhile, Clemson beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 64-56 on Saturday. The Tigers were led by Al-Amir Dawes, who recorded 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Clemson features on the stingiest defenses in the country, giving up just 48.3 points per game over its last three contests.

Clemson has also fared well against the spread this season. In fact, the Tigers are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their first five games in 2020. However, Clemson is just 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven meetings against the Hokies.

