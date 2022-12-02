Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Clemson

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-1; Clemson 6-2

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 7-1-1 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Tigers and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, winning 101-94. Clemson's forward Hunter Tyson was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wake Forest and the Wisconsin Badgers clashed on Tuesday, but Wake Forest ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Guard Tyree Appleby took over for the Demon Deacons, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-2 and Wake Forest to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Clemson and Wake Forest clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won seven out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.