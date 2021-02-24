The Clemson Tigers return to the court for the first time in 12 days when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday afternoon at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Tigers (13-5 overall, 7-5 in ACC) have won three straight games and sit in seventh place in the conference. But they haven't played since Feb. 12 after two games were postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons (6-11, 3-11) have lost three straight contests and rank near the bottom of the ACC standings.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 131.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Wake Forest. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wake Forest vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread: Tigers -3.5

Clemson vs. Wake Forest over-under: 131.5 points

Clemson vs. Wake Forest money line: Clemson -160, Wake Forest +140

CLEM: The Tigers rank second in the ACC in scoring defense (63.1 points per game)

WAKE: The Demon Deacons are third in the conference in 3-point field goals per game (8.9)

Why Clemson can cover



Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country. The Tigers allow just 63.1 points per game, which ranks second in the ACC and 27th in the nation. During their three-game winning streak, the Tigers have given up just 61.0 points a contest.

In addition, Clemson has dominated the series against Wake Forest recently. The Tigers have won seven of the last eight meetings, and the point differential in those eight games has been 7.4 points. They've also won 12 of the last 14 matchups against the Demon Deacons.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest has received a lift with the return of guard Ian DuBose. A grad transfer from Houston Baptist, the 6-foot-4 DuBose returned from a two-month absence due to an undisclosed injury and led the team in scoring with 17 points and added five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 69-65 win over Boston College on Feb. 10. For the season, DuBose leads the team in scoring (13.5 points per game), assists (3.0) and steals (1.6) and ranks second in field goal percentage (48.2). He has scored in double digits in four consecutive games.

In addition, the Demon Deacons are a sharp 3-point shooting team. They average 8.9 3-pointers per game, which ranks third in the ACC and 47th in the country.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 136 points.

So who wins Clemson vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations?