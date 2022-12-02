The Clemson Tigers will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an ACC college basketball opener on Friday night. Clemson has won five of its last six games, including a 101-94 win over Penn State in double overtime on Tuesday. Wake Forest is riding a three-game winning streak following a 78-75 win at Wisconsin.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 3 points in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest spread: Clemson -3

Clemson vs. Wake Forest over/under: 142 points

Clemson vs. Wake Forest money line: Clemson -160, Wake Forest +140

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest has raced out to a nice start this season, going 7-1 through its first eight games. The Demon Deacons are coming off their best performance of the year, taking down Wisconsin as 6-point road underdogs on Tuesday night. Former Florida guard Tyree Appleby poured in 32 points, marking his seventh straight game in double figures.

Appleby leads Wake Forest with 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth is scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 6.6 rebounds. Junior forward Andrew Carr is scoring 10.9 points and senior guard Daivien Williamson is chipping in 10.7 points. Wake Forest has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has also covered in six of its last nine road games.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson comes into this game on an eight-game home winning streak and has won five of its last six games overall. The Tigers lost to then-No. 25 Iowa in a 74-71 final last Friday, but they bounced back with wins over California and Penn State. They needed double overtime to get past the Nittany Lions on Tuesday, as Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime and grabbed nine rebounds.

Veteran PJ Hall, who has been dealing with a lingering injury from last season, made his first start of the season on Tuesday, scoring 22 points. He is one of four players on the roster averaging double figures, scoring 10.6 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game. The Tigers have dominated this head-to-head series, winning nine of the last 10 games.

