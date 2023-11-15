Who's Playing

Current Records: Canisius 1-1, Clev. State 2-1

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Clev. State is 3-0 against Canisius since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Clev. State Vikings will be playing at home against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Clev. State has not done well against Ohio recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vikings managed a 82-78 win over the Bobcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Clev. State.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bonnies and snuck past 70-67.

Canisius' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Frank Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Dinkins, who earned 16 points.

The Vikings now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Golden Griffins, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Clev. State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've drained 49.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Clev. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 7 years.