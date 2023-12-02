Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Detroit 0-7, Clev. State 5-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

Detroit and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Detroit is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Titans lost to the Golden Grizzlies at home by a decisive 65-50 margin.

Meanwhile, the Vikings found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-69 punch to the gut against the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Titans' defeat dropped their record down to 0-7. As for the Vikings, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Detroit strolled past Clev. State in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 85-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Detroit since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.