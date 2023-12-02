Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Detroit 0-7, Clev. State 5-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
Detroit and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Detroit is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.
On Wednesday, the Titans lost to the Golden Grizzlies at home by a decisive 65-50 margin.
Meanwhile, the Vikings found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-69 punch to the gut against the Penguins on Wednesday.
The Titans' defeat dropped their record down to 0-7. As for the Vikings, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-3.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
Detroit strolled past Clev. State in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 85-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Detroit since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Clev. State and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. Clev. State 67
- Dec 03, 2022 - Clev. State 92 vs. Detroit 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Clev. State 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Clev. State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 13, 2021 - Clev. State 71 vs. Detroit 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 89 vs. Clev. State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Clev. State 67 vs. Detroit 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Clev. State 64 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 78 vs. Clev. State 64
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 73 vs. Clev. State 61