Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Detroit 0-7, Clev. State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

Detroit and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Detroit is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Titans lost to the Golden Grizzlies at home by a decisive 65-50 margin.

Meanwhile, the Vikings found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-69 punch to the gut against the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Titans' defeat dropped their record down to 0-7. As for the Vikings, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-3.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Detroit against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Clev. State and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.