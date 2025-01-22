Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Detroit 6-14, Clev. State 14-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $15.45
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Detroit Titans and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. The Titans have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight losses, while the Vikings will come in with ten straight victories.
Last Saturday, Detroit came up short against Oakland and fell 65-59.
Meanwhile, Clev. State earned a 73-62 win over IUI on Sunday.
Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matchups they've averaged 18.7.
Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.
Detroit is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-4 against the spread).
While only Clev. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Detroit hasn't treated fans well this season (a 6-14 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 13-6 record against the spread.
Odds
Clev. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
Series History
Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Clev. State 77 vs. Detroit 65
- Dec 02, 2023 - Clev. State 69 vs. Detroit 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. Clev. State 67
- Dec 03, 2022 - Clev. State 92 vs. Detroit 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Clev. State 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Clev. State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 13, 2021 - Clev. State 71 vs. Detroit 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 89 vs. Clev. State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Clev. State 67 vs. Detroit 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Clev. State 64 vs. Detroit 59