Detroit Titans @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Detroit 6-14, Clev. State 14-6

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Detroit Titans and the Clev. State Vikings are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. The Titans have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight losses, while the Vikings will come in with ten straight victories.

Last Saturday, Detroit came up short against Oakland and fell 65-59.

Meanwhile, Clev. State earned a 73-62 win over IUI on Sunday.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matchups they've averaged 18.7.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

Detroit is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-4 against the spread).

While only Clev. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Detroit hasn't treated fans well this season (a 6-14 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 13-6 record against the spread.

Clev. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.