Who's Playing
IUPUI Jaguars @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: IUPUI 6-24, Clev. State 17-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Clev. State is 9-1 against the Jaguars since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored Clev. State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-61 to the Phoenix.
Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost eight in a row.
The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 15 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Clev. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Clev. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.
Clev. State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 86-77. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or do the Jaguars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Clev. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.
- Dec 31, 2023 - Clev. State 86 vs. IUPUI 77
- Jan 29, 2023 - Clev. State 78 vs. IUPUI 72
- Jan 14, 2023 - Clev. State 89 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Clev. State 83 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 02, 2021 - Clev. State 59 vs. IUPUI 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - Clev. State 65 vs. IUPUI 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Clev. State 72 vs. IUPUI 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Clev. State 82 vs. IUPUI 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Clev. State 89 vs. IUPUI 86
- Jan 10, 2019 - IUPUI 90 vs. Clev. State 74