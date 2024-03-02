Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: IUPUI 6-24, Clev. State 17-13

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Clev. State is 9-1 against the Jaguars since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Clev. State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-61 to the Phoenix.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight defeat. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost eight in a row.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 15 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Clev. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Clev. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 86-77. Will Clev. State repeat their success, or do the Jaguars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Clev. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.