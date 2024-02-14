Who's Playing
Milwaukee Panthers @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Milwaukee 12-13, Clev. State 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
What to Know
After three games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Milwaukee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.
Clev. State posted their closest win since November 22, 2023 on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged the Mastodons out 75-72.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Milwaukee on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Milwaukee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Vikings are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 12-13.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Clev. State came up short against the Panthers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 88-80. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Milwaukee 88 vs. Clev. State 80
- Mar 06, 2023 - Clev. State 93 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Feb 25, 2023 - Milwaukee 81 vs. Clev. State 72
- Jan 05, 2023 - Milwaukee 68 vs. Clev. State 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - Clev. State 78 vs. Milwaukee 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Clev. State 84 vs. Milwaukee 71
- Mar 08, 2021 - Clev. State 71 vs. Milwaukee 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 81 vs. Clev. State 80
- Jan 22, 2021 - Clev. State 64 vs. Milwaukee 53
- Feb 27, 2020 - Clev. State 70 vs. Milwaukee 68