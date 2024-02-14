Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-13, Clev. State 15-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Milwaukee took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

Clev. State posted their closest win since November 22, 2023 on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged the Mastodons out 75-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Milwaukee on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Milwaukee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Vikings are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clev. State came up short against the Panthers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 88-80. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.