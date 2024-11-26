Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-6, Clev. State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. Things are looking good for the Vikings who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

N.J. Tech is facing Clev. State at the wrong time: Clev. State suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They received a tough blow as they fell 68-52 to the Golden Flashes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Vikings in their matchups with the Golden Flashes: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite their defeat, Clev. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dylan Arnett, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Arnett's performance made up for a slower matchup against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 12th straight loss dating back to last season. The game between them and Bucknell wasn't a total blowout, but with N.J. Tech falling 81-64 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

N.J. Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tariq Francis, who posted 19 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Francis also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Even though they lost, N.J. Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Clev. State now has a losing record at 3-4. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 12.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

