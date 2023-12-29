Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Clev. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oakland 41-23.

Clev. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Oakland 6-7, Clev. State 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The matchup between Clev. State and Western Michigan on Thursday hardly resembled the 71-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Vikings came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 90-77.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way last Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 91-67 walloping at the hands of the Flyers. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Trey Townsend put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Clev. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clev. State.