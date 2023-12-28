Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Oakland 6-7, Clev. State 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Clev. State Vikings and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The matchup between Clev. State and Western Michigan on Thursday hardly resembled the 71-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Vikings came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 90-77.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 91-67 walloping at the hands of the Flyers. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Trey Townsend put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Clev. State's sizeable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State couldn't quite finish off Oakland in their previous matchup back in February and fell 92-89. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clev. State.