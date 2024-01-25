Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Wright State 10-10, Clev. State 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wright State Raiders and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wolstein Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and Milwaukee didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Raiders walked away with a 95-81 victory over the Panthers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Wright State did.

Meanwhile, Clev. State and PFW couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Vikings came out on top against the Mastodons by a score of 75-68 on Saturday.

The victory got the Raiders back to even at 10-10. As for the Vikings, they pushed their record up to 12-8 with that win, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Clev. State in their previous matchup on January 4th, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wright State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.