Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-4; Cleveland State 1-3

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Vikings escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 94-68 punch to the gut against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Cleveland State is now 1-3 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 1-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland State is 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.5 on average. The Golden Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.