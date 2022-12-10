Who's Playing

Kent State @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Kent State 6-3; Cleveland State 6-4

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 5-0 against the Cleveland State Vikings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Kent State's road trip will continue as they head to Wolstein Center at 3 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland State.

The Golden Flashes came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, falling 73-66. Guard Sincere Carry had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Vikings and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland State falling 61-42 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.