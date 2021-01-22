Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Cleveland State Vikings and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers face off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Wolstein Center. Cleveland State is 9-4 overall and 4-0 at home, while Milwaukee is 5-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. Milwaukee has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Cleveland State.

However, the pendulum has been swinging back to Cleveland State in the rivalry as its won each of the last three games. The Vikings are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee spread: Cleveland State -3.5

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee over-under: 133.5 points

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee money line: Cleveland State -170, Milwaukee +145

What you need to know about Cleveland State

The Vikings were pulverized by the Wright State Raiders 85-49 on Saturday. They shot an abysmal 27.9 percent from the field in the loss and turned the ball over 18 times while getting dominated 46-36 on the glass. However, the Vikings had beaten the Raiders the day prior 66-64 on the back of a 17-9 turnover disparity in Cleveland State's favor.

Torrey Patton had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals in that victory and the senior guard is now averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Junior transfer D'Moi Hodge has also been a key piece for Cleveland State, as he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

What you need to know about Milwaukee

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Saturday, falling 81-74. Milwaukee forced 21 turnovers in the loss but struggled defensively in the half court and allowed Purdue-Fort Wayne to shoot a staggering 62.8 percent from the floor.

Te'Jon Lucas did have 16 points, seven assists and three steals in the defeat, while Tafari Simms poured in 24 points and added eight rebounds off the bench. Lucas is averaging 13.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Simms averages 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 17 minutes per game as Milwaukee's sixth man.

