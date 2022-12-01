Who's Playing
Oakland @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Oakland 2-6; Cleveland State 4-3
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 65-70 and 57-65, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Vikings and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a big win, while Oakland will be looking to right the ship.
Everything went Cleveland State's way against the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday as they made off with a 71-49 victory.
Meanwhile, the contest between Oakland and the Missouri State Bears on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Grizzlies falling 76-64, it was darn close to turning into one.
Oakland's defeat took them down to 2-6 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 4-3. We'll see if Oakland can steal the Vikings' luck or if Cleveland State records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
