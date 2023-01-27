Who's Playing

PFW @ Cleveland State

Current Records: PFW 14-8; Cleveland State 12-9

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Cleveland State and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wolstein Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Vikings picked up an 85-77 victory over the Wright State Raiders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, PFW beat the IUPUI Jaguars 81-75 on Wednesday.

Cleveland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with PFW on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 72-60. Will the Vikings repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland State have won seven out of their last ten games against PFW.