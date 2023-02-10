Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-14; Cleveland State 14-11

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Vikings and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State might have Robert Morris circled on their calendar as an easy victory since they are a perfect 5-0 since November of 2019.

Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 92-89 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 82-67 to the Wright State Raiders.

Cleveland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.