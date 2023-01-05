Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9-5; Cleveland State 8-7
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cleveland State and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wolstein Center. The Vikings won both of their matches against Wisconsin-Milwaukee last season (84-71 and 78-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Cleveland State beat the Robert Morris Colonials 63-54 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee capped 2022 off with an 84-81 victory over the Titans.
Cleveland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Vikings to 8-7 and the Panthers to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Cleveland State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Cleveland State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Mar 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 80
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 27, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70 vs. Cleveland State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Jan 20, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland State 62 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Cleveland State 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65 vs. Cleveland State 62