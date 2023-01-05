Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9-5; Cleveland State 8-7

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cleveland State and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wolstein Center. The Vikings won both of their matches against Wisconsin-Milwaukee last season (84-71 and 78-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Cleveland State beat the Robert Morris Colonials 63-54 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee capped 2022 off with an 84-81 victory over the Titans.

Cleveland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Vikings to 8-7 and the Panthers to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Cleveland State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.