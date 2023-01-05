Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9-5; Cleveland State 8-7

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cleveland State and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wolstein Center. The Vikings won both of their matches against Wisconsin-Milwaukee last season (84-71 and 78-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Cleveland State netted a 63-54 win over the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee capped 2022 off with an 84-81 victory over the Titans.

Their wins bumped Cleveland State to 8-7 and the Panthers to 9-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.