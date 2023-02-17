Who's Playing

Wright State @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Wright State 16-11; Cleveland State 16-11

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Vikings sidestepped the Youngstown State Penguins for an 81-78 win.

Meanwhile, Wright State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Kentucky Norse last Friday, taking their game 83-65.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 16-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.