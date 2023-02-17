Who's Playing
Wright State @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Wright State 16-11; Cleveland State 16-11
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Vikings sidestepped the Youngstown State Penguins for an 81-78 win.
Meanwhile, Wright State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Kentucky Norse last Friday, taking their game 83-65.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 16-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 77
- Mar 07, 2022 - Wright State 82 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 28, 2022 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wright State 67
- Dec 04, 2021 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 75
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wright State 85 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland State 66 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Wright State 81 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Jan 16, 2020 - Wright State 75 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Feb 21, 2019 - Wright State 87 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wright State 89 vs. Cleveland State 66
- Mar 06, 2018 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wright State 72 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Feb 01, 2018 - Cleveland State 77 vs. Wright State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Jan 05, 2017 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Feb 27, 2016 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wright State 70 vs. Cleveland State 53