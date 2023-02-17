The Cleveland State Vikings will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Wright State Raiders on Friday night. Cleveland State is playing the third game of a four-game homestand that began with wins over Robert Morris and Youngstown State. Wright State is riding a three-game winning streak following its blowout win over Northern Kentucky.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Vikings are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cleveland State vs. Wright State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Wright State vs. Cleveland State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cleveland State vs. Wright State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Wright State vs. Cleveland State:

Cleveland State vs. Wright State spread: Cleveland State -1.5

Cleveland State vs. Wright State over/under: 148.5 points

Cleveland State vs. Wright State money line: Cleveland State -125, Wright State +105

Cleveland State vs. Wright State picks: See picks here

Why Cleveland State can cover

Cleveland State continues to be nearly untouchable at home this season, winning five straight and 10 of 13 overall at the Wolstein Center. The Vikings are getting set for the third game of a four-game homestand that began with a pair of wins, so this is a comfortable scheduling spot for them. Meanwhile, Wright State is barely above the .500 mark in road games this season.

Junior forward Tristan Enaruna leads Cleveland State with 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game after scoring 18 points against Youngstown State last weekend. Deshon Parker (10.6), Drew Lowder (10.3) and Tae Williams (10.2) are each scoring in double figures as well. The Vikings have covered the spread in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State has found its top form, winning five of its last six games to move into sixth place in the league standings. The Raiders' lone loss during that stretch came in a triple-overtime thriller against Youngstown State two weeks ago, but they have responded with three consecutive wins. Their latest victory was an 83-65 final against Northern Kentucky last Friday, as Trey Calvin scored 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

Calvin, a senior guard, is one of college basketball's top scorers at 20.1 points per game. Freshman forward Brandon Noel has made an immediate impact for Wright State as well, averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. The Raiders have covered the spread in six straight games, so they are undervalued by the betting market right now.

How to make Wright State vs. Cleveland State picks

The model has simulated Cleveland State vs. Wright State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wright State vs. Cleveland State? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.