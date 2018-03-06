Cleveland State vs. Wright State odds: Vegas legend picks Horizon League championship game

Cleveland State is just 12-22 this season, but Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET the Vikings play for immortality when they take on Wright State for the Horizon League championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders (24-9), in the midst of their best season, are favored by eight points, down from the opening line of 10. The over-under has dropped as well, from 133 to 130.

Roberts has nailed 10 of his past 15 college basketball picks against the spread.

Wright State beat Cleveland State just a few weeks ago, taking a 72-63 victory at home, but the Vikings won 74-77 on their home court.

CSU has been undervalued by oddsmakers all season. The Vikings are 14-6 against the spread on the road and they've been an underdog for every game away from home.

The Vikings beat top-seeded Northern Kentucky 89-80 in a quarterfinal, then edged out No. 4 Oakland 44-43 in a defensive struggle in the semis, two widely different scores but with similar results.

Similarly, the Raiders beat Green Bay 87-72 in the quarters before edging Milwaukee 59-53 on Monday.

Wright State has buttered its bread on the defensive end, allowing only 66 points per game, tops in the Horizon League and 32nd in the country. Cleveland State hasn't been spectacular on either end overall, ranking 284th in total offense and 238th on defense.

