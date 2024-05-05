Alabama landed a commitment from Rutgers star big man Clifford Omoruyi in the transfer portal on Sunday, giving the Crimson Tide another boost to their 2024-25 roster. Omoruyi ranked as the No. 13 player in CBS Sports' Transfer Rankings.

Omoruyi was one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball last season and recorded 93 blocks before the first round of the NCAA Tournament — good enough for fourth nationally. Omoruyi started 104 games in four seasons with Rutgers and averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 26 minutes.

Omoruyi is the fourth transfer Alabama coach Nate Oats and his staff have added this offseason — joining Auburn guard Aden Holloway, USF forward Chris Youngblood, and Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette. The Crimson Tide have lost six players from their 2023-24 roster that reached the Final Four for the first time in program history: Mohamed Wague, Nick Pringle, Sam Walters, Davin Cosby, Rylan Griffen, and Kris Parker.

In addition to those four transfers entering the program, the Crimson Tide have the No. 2 recruiting class from the 2024 cycle coming to campus ahead of next season, which includes five-star center Derrion Reid, four-star forward Aiden Sherrell, four-star guard Labaron Philon and four-star forward Naas Cunningham.