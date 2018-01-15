Coach blames Dracula, 'all the vampires' for player bleeding when no foul is called
Providence's Ed Cooley suggests to the refs that vampires, not contact, made his player bleed
Ed Cooley mic'd up is the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/NjLQdsHX4n— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 13, 2018
Like many college basketball coaches, Providence's Ed Cooley isn't afraid to speak up when he feels a referee misses a call or if officiating feels one-sided within the game.
Most of the time though -- unless you're an expert lip-reader -- what coaches say in response to those situations goes unheard.
However thanks to FS1 mic'ing up both Providence and DePaul coaches over the weekend, an inside look at how Cooley approaches that type of delicate circumstance has come to light. And strangely enough, Cooley's approach is touched off with a bit of comedy. Check out his hilarious reaction on Friday when Friars guard Alpha Diallo began bleeding after a no-call on the floor, which gave way to an epic rant about vampires ... and Dracula.
"You don't bleed on purpose!" said Cooley. "You don't just start bleeding, unless he's a vampire! … We got vampires back in here. Watch out for Dracula! … All the vampires are out! Blood everywhere."
Providence absolutely won out in the entertainment battle between both coaches being mic'd up, and the Friars also won the game 71-64 over DePaul to improve to 3-2 in Big East play.
