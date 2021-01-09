Duke will be getting a big addition to its bench on Saturday afternoon as it takes on Wake Forest, as Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will make his return after more than a week spent quarantining. Krzyzewski was identified on Jan. 1 as a close contact to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to miss the team's game earlier this week against Boston College.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer in Krzyzewski's stead led Duke to an 83-82 win over the Eagles at home on Wednesday.

Krzyzewski was expected to miss at least two games, and possibly three, because of contact tracing measures. But Duke's Jan. 2 bout against Florida State was postponed in the final hour after FSU had COVID-19 issues surface late, and he was cleared just in time for the team's noon tip against Wake.

The Blue Devils need as much firepower as they can summon right now after a bumpy start to their season. They are 4-2 on the season and narrowly scooted past Boston College, which was picked to finish 14th in the ACC this preseason, without him. The Demon Deacons are 3-2 on the season but enter the game on a two-game slide after losses to Georgia Tech and to Virginia to open up league play.