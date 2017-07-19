Coach K says Grayson Allen had ankle surgery, poised to lead young Duke unit

Going into the 2016-17 season, Duke junior Grayson Allen was CBS Sports' preseason player of the year. But a rocky season that included a suspension for tripping and an ankle injury derailed high expectations. Now we have more details about the injury, which limited Allen much of the season.

In an interview on the 'Courtside with Greenberg and Dakich,' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Allen required surgery after the season and was out of basketball while recovering.

"We had him away from basketball for about three months," Krzyzewski said. "He had a minor operation on his ankle. He's now fully recovered, so his athleticism is there. He's happy, he's in shape and he's sharing that."

Allen's tripping episodes overshadowed his ankle injury and wasn't viewed as a factor related to his inconsistent play, though it's not difficult to draw a correlation between the injury and his decline in production as a junior.

With a healthy Allen returning for his senior season, he figures to be the leader of a young core of Duke players ripe with potential.

"I think he's unbelievably excited," Krzyzewski said. "He went through a very difficult year last year emotionally, physically -- he was hurt all year. He played hurt all year. So he's excited. He's an honor student, he's an academic All-American. He loves school, loves Duke, loves to be on the team and is refreshed. I'm really proud of him."

With a freshman class featuring three five-star recruits -- point guard Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr. -- Allen is the the only senior and could be primed to reclaim a spot among college basketball's top players.

"I'm really happy where Grayson is at emotionally, physically and he's really excited about leading these guys," Krzyzewski said.