The final Coaches Poll before Selection Sunday, released Monday, featured the very top of the rankings remaining unchanged, but plenty of movement throughout the Top 25. One of the biggest fallers this week was Purdue after the program dropped its final game of the regular season to Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers dropped four spots to No. 18 after their latest loss and will enter the Big Ten Tournament on a cold streak. Purdue has now lost four of its last six games, with the lone wins coming over Indiana and Northwestern. The Boilermakers were picked by many to win the Big Ten in preseason polls and ended up finishing tied for sixth place with UCLA in the final standings.

Purdue still managed to receive a double-bye in this week's Big Ten Tournament and will face either Penn State, Northwestern, or Indiana in the third round.

The best story of the college basketball season has been the play of Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks completed an undefeated regular season (31-0) with another dramatic win in close fashion. After knocking off Ohio on the road in overtime, Miami University remained at No. 20 in the latest poll

Miami University begins the MAC Tournament on Thursday with a matchup against UMass.

Coaches Poll

1. Duke (28)

2. Arizona (3)

3. Michigan

4. Florida

5. Houston

6. UConn

7. Iowa State

8. Michigan State

9. Illinois

10. Nebraska

11. Virginia

12. Gonzaga

13. St. John's

14. Texas Tech

15. Alabama

16. Kansas

17. Arkansas

18. Purdue

19. North Carolina

20. Miami (OH)

21. Saint Mary's

22. Vanderbilt

23. Wisconsin

24. Louisville

25. Miami (FL)

Others receiving votes: Villanova 27; Tennessee 22; Saint Louis 9; UCLA 6; Georgia 6; Utah State 3; Ohio State 2; BYU 2.