After beginning the season as one of the favorites to win the national championship, Duke has dropped to No. 16 in this week's Coaches Poll following its second loss of the campaign, a 21-point setback against Illinois that snapped a 35-game home winning streak.

Thanks to a record-setting 46-point explosion from Andrej Stojakovic inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Fighting Illini rose four spots to No. 4. Stojakovic finishes two points shy of matching the all-time single-game scoring record at Duke's home venue and eclipsed 43 points set by South Carolina's Grady Wallace in February 1957.

Duke's next two games come against elites UConn and Florida, so it's not getting any easier for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils this season. The last time Duke fell out of the Coaches Poll came during the 2020-21 season under Mike Krzyzewski at 3-2 overall.

This is the second time the Blue Devils have dropped two of their first six games under Scheyer, as the Duke coach adjusts to life without a clear alpha superstar like Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer.

Unbeaten Houston is college basketball's new No. 1 after victories over Florida and Kansas. Kelvin Sampson has reached a pair of Final Fours at Houston over the last decade and this season, might have his best team yet.

Behind the Cougars, Virginia, Florida, Illinois and Texas round out the top five.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Houston (29) 6-0 794 7 2 Virginia (1) 7-0 728 5 3 Florida (1) 6-1 696 1 4 Illinois 5-1 671 8 5 Texas 6-0 633 6 6 Texas Tech 5-0 584 11 7 UConn (1) 4-1 570 2 8 Arizona 4-1 557 12 9 UCLA 6-0 540 10 10 Michigan State 5-1 529 3 11 Tennessee 5-0 502 14 12 Kansas 5-1 469 9 13 St. John's 5-0 444 13 14 Vanderbilt 6-0 389 16 15 Alabama 5-0 364 15 16 Duke 4-2 335 4 17 Miami 5-1 273 17 18 Nebraska 6-0 227 20 19 USC 6-0 196 22 20 Gonzaga 3-1 166 19 21 BYU 5-0 157 24 22 LSU 6-0 134 25 23 Louisville 3-1 118 18 24 Indiana 6-0 83 NR 25 Memphis 4-1 75 NR

Also receiving votes: Texas A&M 60; Iowa State 25; Arkansas 22; Michigan 21; Utah State 14; Minnesota 11; High Point 7; Baylor 5; West Virginia 1.