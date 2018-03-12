Coaches Poll Top 25: Kansas surging in rankings heading into the NCAA Tournament

Kansas moved up six spots after winning the Big 12 conference tournament

Virginia received the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC Tournament and defending its claim as the best team in the country through championship week. The Cavaliers, now 31-2 with the 1-seed in the South Region, remained on top in the Coaches Poll with all 32 first-place votes. 

The biggest jump of the week comes from Kansas, now up six spots to No. 3 behind No. 2 Villanova after winning the Big 12 conference tournament. Xavier (No. 4) and Michigan State (No. 5) round out the top five. The biggest slide was Auburn's fall six spots to No. 21 after getting upset by Alabama in the SEC Tournament. 

Check out the full top 25 below, via USA Today: 

  1. Virginia (32 first-place votes)
  2. Villanova 
  3. Kansas 
  4. Xavier 
  5. Michigan State 
  6. Duke 
  7. Michigan 
  8. Gonzaga 
  9. North Carolina 
  10. Cincinnati 
  11. Purdue 
  12. Tennessee 
  13. Texas Tech 
  14. West Virginia 
  15. Arizona 
  16. Wichita State 
  17. Ohio State 
  18. Clemson 
  19. Houston 
  20. Kentucky 
  21. Auburn 
  22. Rhode Island 
  23. Saint Mary's 
  24. Florida 
  25. Miami, Nevada (tie) 

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, Creighton, Loyola, Providence, TCU, Middle Tennessee, NC State, Virginia Tech, New Mexico State, Florida State, Kansas State, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, South Dakota State, Butler, Davidson, San Diego State, Texas A&M.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices