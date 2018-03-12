Coaches Poll Top 25: Kansas surging in rankings heading into the NCAA Tournament
Kansas moved up six spots after winning the Big 12 conference tournament
Virginia received the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the ACC Tournament and defending its claim as the best team in the country through championship week. The Cavaliers, now 31-2 with the 1-seed in the South Region, remained on top in the Coaches Poll with all 32 first-place votes.
The biggest jump of the week comes from Kansas, now up six spots to No. 3 behind No. 2 Villanova after winning the Big 12 conference tournament. Xavier (No. 4) and Michigan State (No. 5) round out the top five. The biggest slide was Auburn's fall six spots to No. 21 after getting upset by Alabama in the SEC Tournament.
Check out the full top 25 below, via USA Today:
- Virginia (32 first-place votes)
- Villanova
- Kansas
- Xavier
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Michigan
- Gonzaga
- North Carolina
- Cincinnati
- Purdue
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
- Arizona
- Wichita State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- Rhode Island
- Saint Mary's
- Florida
- Miami, Nevada (tie)
Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, Creighton, Loyola, Providence, TCU, Middle Tennessee, NC State, Virginia Tech, New Mexico State, Florida State, Kansas State, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, South Dakota State, Butler, Davidson, San Diego State, Texas A&M.
