Monday's Coaches Poll adds even more fuel to Tuesday's Championship Classic. It'll be a top-5 matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 5 Michigan State. Oh, and No. 14 Kansas will tee it up against Kentucky, the first team outside the cut-line this week after being ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll, in the nightcap.

That'll do.

One notable absence from this week's poll is Purdue. No Big Ten team has won more games since 2021 than Matt Painter's Boilermakers, but that's distant memory right now. Purdue is off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 1976-77. A season-opening loss to Gonzaga was totally understandable. A double-overtime home flop to Valparaiso? Not so much. As a result, Purdue has dropped out of the Coaches Poll for the first time since the preseason poll that dropped ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Here is the full Nov. 9 Coaches Poll after the first week of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Florida 2-0 786 1 2 Duke 2-0 774 2 3 Illinois 2-0 734 3 4 UConn 2-0 695 5 5 Michigan State 2-0 631 6 6 Virginia 3-0 592 10 7 Texas 2-0 588 7 8 Houston 2-0 584 8 9 Tennessee 1-0 452 9 10 Louisville 2-0 448 11 11 Arizona 1-1 447 4 12 Gonzaga 2-0 414 12 13 St. John's 2-0 409 14 14 Kansas 2-0 370 18 15 UCLA 2-0 368 NR 16 Alabama 2-0 326 18 17 Texas Tech 2-0 281 16 18 Miami 1-1 250 17 19 Vanderbilt 2-0 222 21 20 Arkansas 1-1 198 13 21 Michigan 1-1 160 20 22 USC 2-0 123 22 23 Iowa State 1-1 113 14 24 Nebraska 2-0 104 NR 25 BYU 2-0 102 25

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 101; Memphis 34; Saint Louis 23; Purdue 12; Indiana 12; Texas A&M 11; Baylor 9; North Carolina 6; Marquette 6; West Virginia 5; Missouri 4; LSU 3; Wisconsin 1; Villanova 1; Nevada 1

Here are the 30 coaches on the voting panel: John Becker, Vermont; Jeff Boals, Ohio; Matt Braeuer, Stephen F. Austin; Pat Chambers, Florida Gulf Coast; Scott Drew, Baylor; Dan Earl, Chattanooga; A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky; Alan Huss, Creighton; Donte' Jackson, Alabama A&M; Ben Jacobson, Utah State; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Eric Konkol, Tulsa; Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State; Anthony Latina, Sacred Heart; Shantay Legans, Portland; Jim Les, UC Davis; Luke Loucks, Florida State; Nick McDevitt, Middle Tennessee; Mike McGarvey, Lafayette; Dan Monson, Eastern Washington; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Mike Morrell, UNC Asheville; Andy Newman, Cal State Northridge; Nate Oats, Alabama; Matt Painter, Purdue; Paul Sather, North Dakota; Patrick Sellers, Central Connecticut State; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Stan Waterman, Delaware State.