Coaches poll: Virginia is the unanimous No. 1 heading into conference tournaments
The Wahoos finished the regular season with wins over Louisville and Notre Dame
The Big Ten has already crowned its champion and a handful of automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament have been handed out, but as a majority of the top 25 heads into conference tournament week the coaches are unanimous in deciding Virginia is the best team in the country.
Virginia is the unanimous No. 1 team in the coaches poll followed by No. 2 Xavier and No. 3 Villanova, both the benefactors of Duke and Michigan State losing in the previous week. Michigan broke into the top 10 at No. 7 after beating both the Spartans and Purdue (now No. 10) in the Big Ten tournament.
The Wolverines, Tennessee, Arizona and Houston all made significant jumps within the rankings, but most dramatic change from last week's polling was an improved opinion on both Florida and Miami. The Gators appearance at No. 23 was up eight spots from last week and Miami, at No. 25, made a 12-spot jump. The sole team to fall more than a couple spots in the rankings was Rhode Island, down eight spots from a week ago and hanging on at No. 24.
Check out the full top 25 coaches poll, via USA Today:
- Virginia (32 first-place votes)
- Xavier
- Villanova
- Duke
- Michigan State
- Gonzaga
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Kansas
- Purdue
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Wichita State
- Auburn
- Ohio State
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- St. Mary's
- Clemson
- Houston
- Nevada
- Florida
- Rhode Island
- Miami
Dropped out: Middle Tennessee (23), Creighton (24), Kentucky (25)
Others receiving votes: Kentucky, Creighton, Loyola (Ill.), Middle Tennessee, NC State, St. Bonaventure, TCU, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas State
