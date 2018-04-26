Coaches split on how much impact can truly be made by the Commission on College Basketball's proposals

The NCAA-appointed Commission on College Basketball made public on Wednesday its proposals that posit a positive path toward reshaping the sport.

But college basketball coaches are of varying minds on the commission's findings and suggestions. Some see a long-awaited opening for fundamental, operational improvement in college basketball; others see opportunities missed, with more left on the table than taken off. Then there are some who don't much care about any of it. There is intrigue, but apparently also apathy.

"I don't know how others feel, but right or wrong this report is one of the very last things on my mind," one high-major coach told CBS Sports. "Too much other important stuff with recruiting and semester ending occupying my thoughts."

Other coaches voiced similar sentiments -- if they voiced them at all. After word leaked Tuesday about an NABC memo imploring coaches to consider their words wisely, a number of high-profile coaches opted out of immediate interviews after the commission's report was released.

But some are talking -- and not all of it is high praise. The commission has presented the NCAA with some suggestions, all of them under a banner of urgency. The action points include: working with the NBA to eliminate that league's age-limit rule; allowing prospects to sign with agents prior to leaving college; restructuring NCAA governance to enable outside firms to handle enforcement and adjudication; urging the NCAA to invest potentially millions of dollars into non-scholastic basketball leagues/camps/tournaments; and allowing undrafted underclassmen to return to school after the NBA Draft comes and goes.

That last one could lead to a butterfly effect of calamity, according to Indiana's Archie Miller.

"Say you have three guys going pro like Indiana had last year, they all stay in until the draft," Miller said. "On June 28 I have seven scholarship players I'm accounting for. I think that's fine. It's good. They can always come back to school. But OK, I'm on the other side of the fence. I have eight men on my roster. Do I not add anyone to my team until [the end of June]? It's all good for the kids, but they're firing coaches literally every year, in two- or three-year spans, for not going to the tournament. I'm not even talking about winning, just not going to the tournament. So if we do this, how do you build a roster?"

The situation Miller lays out could lead to an extended free agency period for college basketball. If a player is good enough to believe he should test his stock, but not sign with an agent, then he is obviously a highly important player at the college level. And so if a program holds a spot (or not) for that player, it will alter the way the calendar operates and how teams finalize rosters.

Miller is already suggesting a contingency plan if this rule goes into place: Players can stay in the draft, remain eligible, but if a school opts to fill those scholarship spots between March and June, the player is free to transfer elsewhere and play immediately. Because by allowing players to stay draft-eligible and school-eligible until the end of June, such freedom could lead to having roster additions potentially as late as August.

But even the contingencies need contingencies. And some of the proposals, while well-intentioned, actually lash back at the notion of being a student-athlete.

"I think it's tough when you say, 'Eligibility for guys testing the draft,' but it's better for the game to put college basketball programs completely in flux, run a program year to year when it's about development, education, all the good stuff," Miller said. "But you're going to let 250 guys declare for the draft and 220 of them have no chance of getting drafted. How do you not fill your roster to cover yourself, because you're going to get fired if you lose? I think there's got to be some level of who is allowed to enter the draft. The NBA doesn't want 200 names in there. They don't want their scouts dealing with guys who aren't going to get picked."

Can the NBA do anything to deter the guys who are so obviously not getting picked? Well, here's another suggestion Miller had: Why not have an advisory committee that recommends to players whether or not it's realistic to put their name into the draft for consideration? Any player is still free to do so, but an independent committee of basketball scouts could save a lot of people a lot of time.

"I guess my question would be this: What's the difference if you know LeBron James is going to opt for free agency in July and you don't know if he's coming back?" Miller said. "Do you do what Cleveland did the first time, he left, and they plummeted? Isn't that roster management at the highest level if you're unsure what a professional's going to do?"

It's what the likes of Indiana and dozens of top programs could face in the new reality of college basketball if that particular proposal passes. The points Miller makes speak to a greater one: The issues simply do not wash away, and in fact a new governance structure could make for a fairer yet still more complicated set of circumstances for the sport.

It's these kinds of questions that not only need to be asked, but were absent from the solutions put forth by the commission on Wednesday. Miller is not on an island in his profession. If anything, he's the voice of the common coach at the high-major level. Other coaches I've spoken with casually in recent weeks have expressed doubt over the commission's aptness for its task due to the fact that the panel, put forth by NCAA president Mark Emmert, lacked significant representation from those who have made their living, by necessity, of working in the rougher grooves of college basketball.

"Everyone understands there are issues underlying, but they've been there for a long time," Miller said. "It's not like all of the sudden in 2015 the game got bad. Can they clean this up? I don't know. I think it will be hard. There's some good stuff, obviously we know there has to be some change, some transparency with what people are doing around young people. That's the one thing everyone can sit here and say, 'Yes, these young people can't be manipulated anymore.'"

The ripple effects described above are just two of many potential new problems that could find surface from the litany of recommendations put forth by the commission, which has seen widespread reaction of skepticism and dismissal from the media, coaches and general public alike.

That kind of reaction annoys Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.

"All we've ever had is some cynicism with this," Brey said. "Can't we start somewhere? I'm going to be disappointed in coaches who nitpick at this thing. The ball is rolling. We still have work to do, but we have the opportunity to shape something here."

Brey's natural disposition is a cheerful, optimistic one -- it's no surprise he's behind an idea like this, particularly with his clean reputation. (Also, his school's president, Reverend John Jenkins, served on the commission.) Brey pointed to the fact that much of what Condoleezza Rice spoke about Wednesday, and a lot covered in the commission's report, came from suggestions and conversations had by the commission with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and other parties. Former coaches John Thompson III and Mike Montgomery -- who served on this commission -- were the brokers for a lot of those discussions.

"The reason those recommendations were framed that way today was there was great give and take between this commission and the NBA," Brey said. "There was great give and take between the shoe companies and this commission. They went in and met with them. They confidently talked about ending the one-and-done, because the NBA is talking about it. ... I firmly believed the shoe companies are relieved, because now they can't be extorted by some people that would extort them. I think they want the transparency so they're covered."

Brey said some legislation will be pushed immediately in later this year, while other actions will be phased in over the course of a few years. There is room for patience and a place for eagerness with what's been presented to the NCAA, he said.

"Those that nitpick, they don't understand the big picture," Brey said. "They haven't been plugged into the NABC and what they're trying to do for them."

Saint Joseph's Phil Martelli serves alongside Kansas' Bill Self on the men's basketball oversight committee, the only two coaches on that council of 16 people. He'll be a key part of moving legislation along in the coming weeks. He and Brey sounded similar when I spoke with them Wednesday.

"I'm upbeat today," Martelli said. "I think we had a sick patient and there was a diagnosis, and a prognosis to say, 'We're going to be healthier.'"

Martelli was most impressed by the fact that the commission spared no prisoners, and that Rice made mention of every guilty party during her statement Wednesday morning.

"Everybody who is a stakeholder in our game was called to task," Martelli said. "Coaches had to accept culpability, but they also had to accept the opportunity that we're going to be part of the change, reinvention, of the game and a new profession. I don't think the game was impacted -- the profession was impacted last September. The general public thinks all coaches act like that.

"The media reports, whether it be tweets or articles, there's not anger, it's almost like this disgust," Martelli said. "If you heard her [Rice] speak, tell me you wouldn't want to have her in Washington. It was clear, it was concise. No one escaped. The NCAA took theirs, the agents took theirs, the shoe companies took theirs. I took this as an invitation. We're going to recreate the wheel here. You can either be in or be out, but it was clear to me: if you're out, you're out."

There is a narrative taking hold that the commission's primary objective is to upend the NBA's age-limit rule for its draft. It garners the most headlines and easiest talking points, yet it is one of five key directives. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin tried to bring some balance to the reality of how college basketball mostly operates, and why too much is made of the NBA's rule.

"I would just remind those caught up on the one-and-done issue that 99 percent of our players are students and will need their education," Cronin said. "We are not a farm system. We are educational institutions, that may have rabid fans and play on television, but we are still places for young people to grow up and prepare for a life that will not include basketball only. I am all for whatever steps need to be taken to ensure players can obtain degrees during and after their playing days at school. To me that should be our focus because that is what we owe the players."

Wednesday's proposals will be put into legislative form by varying NCAA bodies, including the men's basketball oversight committee, in the coming weeks. The timetable is tight because Emmert wants significant change going into next season, and he's essentially laid bare his challenge. It would be a great embarrassment to him if little change came to action. Expect some of what was put forth by Rice and the commission to be in the NCAA's rulebook by the fall.

"I think it's a beautiful thing that there's a deadline, that there's pressure," Martelli said. "I think the fact that that commission said to the NCAA, 'Get yourself together because we want an outside enforcement agency and different governances. ... That was really, like everybody involved in our entity, to me, at the end of her comments should have been sitting on the edge of their seats saying, 'Wow, I've been called to task and I have to measure up because I want the game to be better, I want the profession to be better.'"

For the skeptics who want the amateurism model redefined and college players to be able to make money off their name and image while in school: Brey believes, just as Rice does, that such radical change will have to wait a bit longer because of ongoing court proceedings that are still hashing out these concepts.

"I understand the likeness thing, and I think it's going to come, I really do, but it's not going to be phased in right away. It's going to happen, but it's not going to be there within the next year," Brey said. "This will be the busiest summer in NCAA legislative history. There's a strong coaches' presence and a strong coaches' voice there. This will be shaped, specifically, by August."

Pretty much every coach agrees that the sport isn't perfect -- but it's not entirely broken either. Emmert's public comments suggest otherwise to the latter. As legislation irrefutably comes to light in the months ahead, Emmert is banking on college basketball getting its lawmaking makeover, but before that comes to a head, the coaches still will have their say. They are the stars of this sport and most often do find a way of getting their way. Keep that in mind in advance of what's expected to be a sea change of an offseason.