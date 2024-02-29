Halftime Report

Arkansas State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas State entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Coastal Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Arkansas State 15-14, Coastal Carolina 8-19

What to Know

Arkansas State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Arkansas State proved on Saturday. They took down the Jaguars 95-78.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Chanticleers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-59 loss to the Monarchs on Saturday. Coastal Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Red Wolves have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-14 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, they dropped their record down to 8-19 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.