Fortunes may be turning around for Charleston after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 80-72, they have looked like the better team, but there's still zero more quarters to play. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Friday with time still left to play.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-3 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against Coastal Carolina.

If Charleston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-3 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 1-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Charleston Cougars @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Charleston 1-3, Coastal Carolina 1-2

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 67-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ben Burnham, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Charleston was Reyne Smith's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Coastal Carolina and Furman didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Chanticleers fell 89-80 to the Paladins. That's two games in a row now that Coastal Carolina has lost by exactly nine points.

Kylan Blackmon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ginika Ojiako, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Cougars to 1-3 and the Chanticleers to 1-2.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Charleston is a big 8-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Charleston has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.