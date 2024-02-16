Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Coastal Carolina after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Georgia Southern.

Coastal Carolina came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-20, Coastal Carolina 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Wednesday, the Chanticleers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-75 to the Warhawks.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Bulls.

The Chanticleers' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-17. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina couldn't quite finish off the Eagles when the teams last played back in January and fell 73-70. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 1-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.