Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia State 9-10, Coastal Carolina 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Georgia State Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers couldn't handle the Thundering Herd and fell 77-68. Georgia State has struggled against Marshall recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Georgia State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The game between the Chanticleers and the Golden Eagles wasn't a total blowout, but with the Chanticleers falling 79-63 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Coastal Carolina found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Panthers bumped their record down to 9-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Chanticleers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Georgia State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia State is a 4-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.